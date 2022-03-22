Devin Arnold is returning home for his first high school head coaching gig.
The Antioch High School graduate was named the Metro Nashville school’s new football coach earlier this month.
His first head coaching job will not be an easy task. Antioch has a 1-24 record in the past three years. But Arnold comes from a successful program, Lipscomb Academy, which won the Division II-AA state championship in 2021 and was runner-up in 2020.
Arnold was running backs coach for Lipscomb Academy under head coach (and former NFL quarterback) Trent Dilfer; he also coached the private school’s JV team.
“I wouldn’t trade that for the world,” Arnold said of his time at Lipscomb. “I think that has taken me to another level as a coach, working for Trent and seeing how to do things. It’s a college prep school; you coach in a college atmosphere — from organization, from the smallest detail to the energy and effort on the field. Lipscomb is a place that I will forever love. It has been a great experience. The kids are great. The community is great.”
In addition to Lipscomb, Arnold has a long record of coaching at Metro schools, including Hillsboro, Cane Ridge and McGavock. He also previously coached at Antioch Middle School and is a Tennessee State University graduate.
As he joins Antioch High’s football program, he hopes to receive the community’s support. Arnold feels community participation is important not only to the team but for children coming up.
“We have to get the community back around Antioch football,” he said. “Antioch has some greats. ... I can remember [those] guys coming up, and it was built around the community, so as a kid that’s who we wanted to be."
Becoming the head coach in Antioch has brought him back to the area where he grew up playing football, including with Antioch High and the youth team Una Bears.
Although coaching is fun for him, he said it has also taught him valuable lessons such as patience and keeping a positive mindset. He names his aunt, a retired coach herself, as the reason why he coaches, and he believes watching her being a part of people's lives on and off the field inspired him.
“My aunt is my inspiration to coach; I’ve seen her do it for so many years,” Arnold said. “I see all the people she affected and to see them call her and invite her to their weddings and baby showers, it’s little stuff like that. I see how she affected the community and people's outlook on life.”
