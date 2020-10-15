An Antioch man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Split Log Road in Brentwood on Saturday evening.
According to a Brentwood Police Department news release, the multi-vehicle crash occurred near the intersection of Split Log Road and Cross Pointe Drive around 5:18 p.m.
According to the preliminary crash report the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by a Nashville woman was driving west on Split Log Road when police said she made a u-turn in front of a vehicle that was heading east on Split Log Road.
The eastbound vehicle was unable to stop and collided with the passenger side of the vehicle that attempted the u-turn.
According to BPD, 19-year-old Ezekiel “Zeke” Salisbury Thomas, of Antioch, was the passenger in the westbound vehicle who sustained serious injuries in the crash.
Thomas was extricated from the vehicle from responding firefighters with Brentwood Fire and Rescue, who also rendered aid to Thomas before he was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
Police said that there were no preliminary signs of impairment by either driver, and the crash remains under investigation.
According to Thomas' obituary, he attended Cane Ridge High School and planned to attend Nashville State Community College and then transfer to Middle Tennessee State University.
A funeral service for Thomas is set for 2 p.m. on Thursday, with visitation from noon-2 p.m. at Lighthouse Christian Fellowship at 210 Battle Road in Cane Ridge.
