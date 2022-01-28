An Antioch woman was sentenced to six years of probation after she accepted a judicial diversion plea deal on Friday.
The plea comes after she was involved in a 2020 traffic crash in Brentwood that resulted in the death of her passenger.
As previously reported, 22-year-old Julianna Elizabeth Tramell was indicted by a Williamson County Grand Jury in May 2021 on charges of vehicular homicide and aggravated assault after police said that she made attempted to make a u-turn on Split Log Road in October 2020, turning in front of oncoming traffic which caused an SUV to collide with the passenger side of her vehicle.
Tramell’s passenger, 19-year-old Ezekiel Salisbury Thomas, also of Antioch, had to be extricated from the vehicle but died of his injuries at the scene.
On Friday, Tramell accepted the plea deal that saw her plead guilty to vehicular homicide by recklessness, while one count of aggravated assault was dropped as part of the deal.
Trammell will also be required to take part in a minimum of two hour of driving course each month for one year as well as continue an unspecified mental health treatment.
“Ms. Trammell submitted to a blood test to be performed by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and that test by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation revealed the presence of no substances in the blood that would have caused intoxication, leading officers to believe that the cause of the accident was simply reckless driving,” Assistant District Attorney Dale Evans told the court.
Trammell was tearful during the court hearing which was also attended by Thomas’ father, who Evans said had declined the opportunity to address the court but clarified that Thomas’ father “does not wish the defendant any ill will.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.