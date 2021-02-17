Anyone wishing to file a qualifying petition for the upcoming Brentwood City Municipal election can still do so, but due to the ongoing winter weather, applicants will need to schedule an appointment with the Election Commission. The deadline is tomorrow, Thursday, at noon.
According to the Williamson County Mayor's Office, a slew of county offices will continue to be closed to the public as ice and snow have hampered travel and caused safety concerns across the county.
One of those offices is the Williamson County Election Commission, and now anyone wishing to file for the May 4 election should call 615-282-1806 for an appointment or related service.
More information about the election commission can be found here.
