A British laboratory informatics agency announced last week that it has acquired ApolloLIMS.
Brentwood-based ApolloLIMS is a vendor of lab information management systems with specialist expertise in clinical, public health, toxicology and molecular diagnostics.
The firm will add its tech offerings and industry savvy to CliniSys Group who confirmed that this marks a significant step toward its own growth milestone at which the company to include new offerings for digital diagnostics and community laboratories. In particular, these include environmental, water quality, public health, toxicology and agriculture lab test markets.
“ApolloLIMS and its team bring tremendous expertise to CliniSys. Not only will they help expand our knowledge of diagnostics within and beyond the clinical laboratory, but they share our deep belief that the future of digital diagnostics lies in the cloud,” said CliniSys’ CEO Michael Simpson. “With the addition of ApolloLIMS, we are now poised to seize new opportunities to quickly expand our offerings in community and public health diagnostics, and to help better track and prevent disease.”
ApolloLIMS clientele are not expected to see any service interruptions as CliniSys said in a release that they will continue to be supported as usual. Gradually, however, the company aims to integrate the Apollo solution with its own product family as part of CliniSys’s growth strategy toward its next generation of software-as-a-service products.
“ApolloLIMS diverse expertise helps us push the boundaries of the diagnostics market and enable organizations and governments to better fight the spread of disease,” said Eric Dingfelder, SVP and General Manager, HORIZON and ApolloLIMS (CliniSys Group companies). “Modern laboratories need the very best technology platforms to streamline their workflows and improve disease monitoring. Joining CliniSys, ensures ApolloLIMS’ customers of that future.
Apollo sells information management software to dozens of lab testing facilities across the country to help them reconfigure their workflows, which has recently been of particular significance for COVID-19 testing. Apollo was one of many companies with similar offerings — like Franklin-based Resolve Molecular Diagnostics — that saw significant growth during the pandemic.
Apollo's software primarily tracks samples and can organize and share test results with patients. Amid the pandemic, Apollo CEO Daniel Hart said his company saw its preexisting clientele’s service requests spike from an average of 1,000 samples per day in March 2020 to 20,000 per day in August.
Relatedly, this is the second notable merger for CliniSys so far this year. The firm announced in January that it acquired Horizon Lab Systems and merged with Sunquest Information Systems, which made CliniSys one of the world’s biggest diagnostic and laboratory informatics organizations with 1,300 employees across a dozen countries, operating on 21 different languages.
Headquartered in Chertsey, England with a North America division headquartered in Tucson, Ariz., CliniSys Group is one of the foremost providers of information platforms, public health solutions in disease surveillance, outbreak management, order entry and result consultation throughout Western Europe and North America.
