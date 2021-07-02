Following Thursday’s trade that sent forward Viktor Arvidsson to the Los Angeles Kings for two draft picks, Nashville Predators general manager David Poile explained why the Seattle expansion draft essentially tied his hands with the situation.
Reading between the lines from Poile’s conversation with 102.5 FM, the Predators were not going to protect Arvidsson in the expansion draft, but they didn’t want to lose a 28-year-old, two-time 30-goal scorer without getting anything in return.
“In my conversations with Seattle, if Viktor Arvidsson was not protected, he would have been taken by Seattle,” Poile confirmed. “So, that’s who we would have lost. In this case now, we now have (an extra) second and third -- that’s pretty good compensation for Viktor that hopefully we can turn into some good players pretty soon in the draft…it definitely was a factor in not just losing Viktor for nothing.
Los Angeles is one of the few teams in the NHL that is not up against the salary cap wall and could afford to take on a mid-sized cap hit like Arvidsson’s $4.25 million. Conversely, Arvidsson also seems like a better fit stylistically with the system the Kings run as opposed to Nashville’s new, bruising style of play.
Reading the tea leaves, so to speak, it also sounded like Poile was possibly setting himself up to go out and get what Nashville has seemingly been chasing for the last decade-plus: an impact forward.
While the free agent market isn’t expected to be as deep as it has been in year’s past, both Gabriel Landeskog and Taylor Hall could be available if priced out of Colorado and Boston’s respective spending limits.
“The fact that we were able to trade Arvidsson and not take anybody back and get futures, I think actually helps us,” Poile said. “When we get to free agency, there might be a player out there that we would now like to use the dollars that we (had) for Arvidsson to give to another player that we think could be a better fit into our team and have a more contributing role.
“So, the flexibility that we now have on being below the cap is huge. I’d say a lot of teams would be envious of that position right now and we should be in a position to do other things that might get presented to us that we had no opportunity to do before we traded Arvidsson.”
Taking Arvidsson out of the equation makes Poile’s job a little easier when constructing his expansion list. The 71-year-old confirmed he’s had several talks with Seattle GM Ron Francis and didn’t rule out working out another deal with the expansion Kraken.
It’s no secret Poile would like to rid himself of either Ryan Johansen or Matt Duchene’s $8 million-per-year contracts, presumably Duchene’s more so because of the longer term and it leaves Nashville on the hook for more money.
“I’ve had a couple of conversations with Seattle,” Poile said. “Ideally, if we could strike a deal so (I have) certainty as to who we would lose, I would probably do that.”
The Predators now have eight selections in the 2021 draft after acquiring the Kings’ second-round pick and their third-round pick next year.
Don’t be surprised to see one or both of those picks packaged with another pick or a prospect to try and entice Seattle to either take Johansen or Duchene off Nashville’s hands or to pick another player that Poile is much more comfortable parting with.
