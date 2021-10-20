AMC Theatres shared this week that guests can find select showtimes utilizing an open caption format at 240 AMC locations, in more than 100 U.S. markets.
Franklin's AMC Thoroughbred 20 and Spring Hill's AMC Classic Spring Hill 12 are part of the pilot stage for the program.
AMC says the offering of some open caption showtimes for all new release movies is intended to expand the overall movie-going audience, especially intended for those with hearing difficulties or where English is a second language. All AMC moviegoers are welcome at open caption showtimes, per the theater.
As of this week, AMC says guests at participating AMC locations can find clearly marked open caption showtimes on AMCTheatres.com and the AMC mobile app.
The showtimes currently represent a mix of weekend and weekdays, evenings and matinees, and are expected to evolve with movie-going demand and guest feedback. In addition to public showtimes, open captions are now available through AMC’s Private Theatre Rentals program at participating locations. AMC says the vast majority of showtimes at AMC will continue to be offered with closed captioning. Therefore, AMC will continue to have assisted listening devices available at all of its locations nationwide.
“Inclusive programming is core to AMC’s strategy, and we’re proud to lead the theatrical exhibition industry by making some open caption showtimes available at hundreds of our locations nationwide," Elizabeth Frank, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Programming & Chief Content Officer, AMC, said via a release.
"By adding open captions to the variety of presentation formats we offer, AMC locations become a more welcoming place for millions of Americans who are deaf or hard of hearing, as well as many for whom English is not their native language. Initial consumer response has been very positive, and we anticipate strong demand with growing awareness of open caption showtimes at AMC.”
For a list of AMC locations that offer open caption showtimes, guests can visit: https://www.amctheatres.com/open-caption.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.