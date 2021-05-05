Leiper’s Fork artist Anne Goetze is hosting the third in a series of art exhibitions that will feature not only her artwork but also those of other visual artists from Williamson County and elsewhere in Middle Tennessee.
Titled “Down a Country Road III,” the exhibit will be held at the historic Theta General Store in Columbia, just over the Williamson-Maury county line, Saturday and Sunday, May 22-23, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. In addition to being a chance for area artists to showcase their works, Goetze said the event can also be seen as a coming-out affair from a year and two months of a pandemic lockdown.
“I think it will be really nice for folks to have a change, something to do where we can kind of get out,” she said. “And for some of us, that might mean jumping out and for some it’s still baby steps.”
Like the first two exhibits in the series that were held in 2020 through social-distancing at the General Store, the works featured will be a mix of various styles of painting, photography and sculpture, according to a press release. They are intended to celebrate the natural world and show just how important the work of environmental conservation is to Tennessee.
“The first two shows were very fulfilling, but definitely a challenge,” Goetze said. “I hope that with this series, we can not only celebrate and connect with one another through the beauty of nature and the arts, but find a renewal of spirit in the process.”
The natural wonders of Williamson County have been a key influence on the artwork of Goetze as well as her son, Nathan Collie. Both are surrounded by nature at their home off Carter’s Creek Pike, and they’ve taken on an advocacy role in helping to preserve the landscapes, farmland and greenspaces of Williamson County.
In addition to Goetze and Collie, other artists participating in “Down a Country Road III” are Byron Jorjorian, Ken Tucker, Larry Montgomery, Bianca Mason and the Grammy Award-winning Bill Miller.
“With this art show, I’m hoping to help people get excited about life and nature after such an awful time,” Goetze said. “ ‘Down a Country Road III’ should be an opportunity for people to stretch their legs, see friends and family members, and take in some fresh air after being trapped inside for over a year.
“My wish is that people attend the show and take in some fresh perspectives. After all, that’s the true purpose of art.”
A portion of the proceeds from the two-day event will benefit the Arts & Business Council of Great Nashville’s Artistic Relief Fund.
Social distancing guidelines will still be in effect for the series, as the space provided by the Theta General Store — including the outdoor areas where guests can sit — will make certain that visitors don’t have to be in close proximity unless they’re having a up-close conversation. Hand sanitizer, bottled water and light snacks will be provided.
Guests are encouraged to RSVP for this show. The Theta General Store is located at 2278 Les Robinson Road in Columbia. For further information about the event, call 931-797-1746.
