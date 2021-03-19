Middle Tennessee nonfarm employers finished January with an estimated 1,009,300 people on their payrolls, a drop of 16,000 people from December.
While that number might at first blush be somewhat dispiriting for a regional economy that needs job growth to be 4.4 percent in 2021 just to get the labor market back to where it was in 2019, the initial estimate from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics suggests decent days lie ahead. The 1.6 percent drop from December to January was in line with those from the previous two years and comfortably below the drop of the previous handful of years. In those cases, local employers went on to recover the January losses by May of those years.
Should early-year growth follow the average from 2015 through 2019 — a reasonable expectation given that parts of the economy are rather quickly reopening — Greater Nashville organizations will be employing about 1,034,000 people by Memorial Day. That would be nearly 11 percent more than May 2020, when the economy was still very much getting back on its feet after the arrival of COVID-19, but still 1 percent below the levels of spring.
Not surprisingly, seasonally sensitive sectors retreated the most from December:
• Trade and transportation shed 8,300 jobs after the holiday shopping season to get back to where it was in early November. The drop was, perhaps encouragingly, also right in line with most January moves of the past decade.
• Professional and business services firms shrank by 2,500 positions.
• Education/health care employers and government agencies each laid off a net of 1,700 people.
The key leisure and hospitality sector lost 900 jobs in January and is still 21 percent smaller than a year earlier.
