The best swimmers from across Tennessee met at the 2022 Tennessee Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (TISCA) State Championship meet over the weekend, and several Williamson County student-athletes were crowned state champions.
TISCA includes both public and private schools from all divisions from every corner of the state, so there were more than 130 teams in the Tracy Caulkins Pool at the Centennial Sportsplex for the two-day meet. Qualifications for each event were held in the mornings each day with the final races taking place later in the evening.
On Friday, Centennial’s Zoe Summar won the state championship in the women’s 200m IM with a time of 2:00.31. In the men’s event, Brentwood’s Jason Wang came in second with a 1:49.91 mark.
Ravenwood’s Morgan Carteaux won the state title in both the women’s 50m free (22.63 seconds) and the women’s 100m fly (53.24 seconds). She was voted the TISCA Female Swimmer of the Year by the coaches in attendance at the state championship meet.
On Saturday, Carteaux anchored Ravenwood’s state championship-winning women’s 200m free relay squad. She was joined by Caroline Gray, Lana Cartailler and Maddie Schaefer in posting a time of 1:37.25, which was just 2/100ths of a second ahead of the second-place team from the Baylor School.
Summar earned a second state title on Saturday with a 54.19-second race in the women’s 100m backstroke. Brentwood’s Lindy Hunter also joined the state champion ranks with a time of 1:02.52 in the women’s 100m breaststroke.
Summar, Wong, Carteaux and Hunter all posted times good enough to earn High School All-American status in their respective individual races.
In the total combined team standings, Centennial finished third, Ensworth took fourth and Ravenwood claimed fifth. Since TISCA does not divide meets into divisions, just one overall state champion is crowned. This year’s was Baylor School out of Chattanooga.
In the men’s team standings, Brentwood placed fourth, while in the women’s team standings, Ravenwood finished fifth.
