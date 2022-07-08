An Arizona woman says she is getting a second chance at life after undergoing life-saving treatment at the Biologix Center for Optimum Health for mysterious symptoms that went undiagnosed for more than 10 years, per a release.
Michelle Jednachowski, a 30-year-old pastry chef living in Chandler, Arizona, says that for more than a decade, she was forced to live with an unknown illness causing debilitating symptoms — including excruciating abdominal pain, gastrointestinal issues and excessive vomiting that resulted in severe weight loss and multiple visits to the emergency room.
Unbeknownst to Jednachowski, she had been living with Lyme disease, something she believes she contracted as a teenager while living in northern Wisconsin.
“On top of the GI issues I was experiencing, my skin was incredibly sensitive to everything and I would even break out in rashes when coming into contact with certain detergents, lotions and hair products,” said Jednachowski. “I felt like I had tried everything. I had seen 15 different doctors, took countless antibiotics; I even tried medical marijuana. Nothing seemed to work and my health was quickly deteriorating.”
In January of 2021, Jednachowski was officially diagnosed with Lyme disease.
“I thought, ‘Great, now we know what’s causing all of this. Now how do I fix this?’” asked Jednachowski.
After speaking with family members about her next course of action, her husband’s cousin, who was treated for Lyme disease in the past, recommended the Biologix Center for Optimum Health. Founded by Dr. David A. Jernigan, Biologix Center is an expansive 15,000-square-foot, all-inclusive holistic clinical treatment and research facility in Franklin that specializes in treating chronic illnesses.
While Jednachowski applied for treatment at the Biologix Center after her initial diagnosis, she went with a more conventional treatment option that proved unsuccessful.
“By April of 2021, I would start my day throwing up for four to six hours — sometimes vomiting blood,” explained Jednachowski. “I could barely move around the house. From the waist down was extremely painful. I couldn’t take down solid foods and was so malnourished, I weighed less than 100 pounds. I could feel my life slipping away from me.”
When Jednachowski finally committed to a treatment plan with Biologix on June 7, 2021, her husband had to carry her into the clinic as she was too weak to walk.
“Michelle came to us with a wide range of ailments and in a very depleted condition. We had to work quickly to identify the primary issues causing her symptoms,” said Dr. Todd Farney, Jednachowski’s primary doctor at Biologix with almost 30 years of experience. “Here at the Biologix Center, we have innovated real-time adjunctive testing options, enabling things to move much more quickly towards finding the causes and solutions.”
Within her first three days of specialized treatment in her initial two week stay at Biologix’ Franklin clinic, Jednachowski was able to eat solid foods; by the end of the first week, she was able to take short walks; less than two weeks after arriving at Biologix, she was taking extended walks with her husband around her hotel.
Additionally, the medical staff at Biologix worked in tandem with The Cleveland Clinic, which conducted regular MRIs and CT scans throughout Jednachowski’s treatment that showed her health was progressing.
By November of 2021, Jednachowski tacked on 30 pounds of muscle, returned to work and was even able to waterski. Just last month, she completed a 7-mile hike in Moab, Utah.
“I just finally feel like I have my life back,” said Jednachowski regarding her treatment. “Dr. Farney listened and trusted what I was saying at a level I hadn’t experienced before. Their staff spends so much time and energy listening to patients to help them get better. It was really inspiring to go through a treatment plan like that. I truly believe I would have died otherwise.”
Jednachowski says she is using her second chance at life to become a resource for others dealing with their own health issues. She is currently attending the Institute of Integrative Nutrition. Scheduled to earn her certification in Integrative Nutrition Health Coaching this November, Jednachowski plans to open her own business to help others the way Biologix was able to help her.
