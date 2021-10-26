An Arkansas-based fast-casual Mexican restaurant chain with a charitable component and locations in five states is now eyeing Nashville.
According to fastcasual.com, Tacos 4 Life is seeking a 2022 opening of the local store, no address for which is reported. Other markets the parent company is targeting include Charlotte, Kansas City and Oklahoma City.
The Tacos 4 Life website notes the chain operates 20 locations, including two in Tennessee (Collierville and Jackson). In addition to Arkansas, states in which Tacos 4 Life can be found include North Carolina, Oklahoma and Texas. A store in O’Fallon, Missouri, is slated.
For every taco, bowl, salad, quesadilla or nacho plate purchased, Tacos 4 Life donates 24 cents to Feed My Starving Children (FMSC), the company’s nonprofit partner. The company has donated more than 20 million meals to children in need.
Fastcasual.com reports the first Tacos 4 Life restaurant opened in June 2014 in Conway, Arkansas. The business seemingly focuses on a franchise model.
Tacos 4 Life officials could not be reached for comment regarding specifics.
