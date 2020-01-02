The Brentwood Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on Monday, Dec. 30.
According to BPD’s weekly crime analysis, the victim, an unidentified woman, was robbed of her purse at gunpoint by an unknown male who was wearing a white cloth over his face and was armed with a handgun.
No one was injured and no shots were fired in the robbery that took place at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Brentwood Place shopping center.
According to Assistant Police Chief Tommy Walsh, BPD is actively searching for the suspect who was described as a 6-foot-tall male weighing 160 to 170 pounds and was wearing a gray hoodie. The suspect reportedly had a slight Latino accent and fled in a black vehicle with tinted windows.
The Brentwood Police Department asks that anyone with information about the crime or the suspect contact BPD at (615)371-0160.
