The Friends of the Brentwood Library has announced the return of public art to the John P. Holt Brentwood Library after a two month hiatus while the library was closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
During the month of June the library’s Gallery Wall will feature the artwork of painter Brenda Coldwell, while its Showcase Display will spotlight some of the collectible treasures of the Dixie Doll-ers Doll Club. Both exhibits are free and open to library visitors during normal business hours.
According to a news release, Coldwell traces her interest in art back to her childhood, when she grew up as an Army brat with a passion for painting, drawing, sewing and crafts.
Coldwell had a 17-year career as a nurse, but that passion for art never went away, now working professionally as an artist and owning the art-based business On Track Studios in Franklin which holds workshops and classes, and has six studios where artists can practice their craft.
Coldwell works with both pastels and oils, and is a member of The Chestnut Group, the Impressionist Society of America, the Portrait Society Of America, the National Oil and Acrylic Painters Society, and the Oil Painters Society of America.
“I am an oil painter exploring and learning how to convey the essence and emotion of a subject that I’m interested in,” Coldwell said in the news release. “Whether painting a landscape, still life, animals, people or abstract, I enjoy the process of playing with the paint.”
You can learn more about her and see other examples of her artwork here: https://www.brendacoldwell.com/
The Dixie-Dollers Doll Club, a founding member of the United Federation of Doll Clubs, Region 8, Chapter 25, will be displaying some of their collection throughout June.
Th club dates back to 1952, when it was organized for charitable and educational purposes pertaining to doll collecting and the enjoyment thereof. .
“The theme for our display is dolls and books,” Dixie-Dollers member Ann Cummings said in the news release. “So we will be showing dolls that have books either written about them or where the book was written and a doll manufactured to reflect the content of the book.”
Members collect all types of dolls in classifications of antique, vintage and modern. The past three years have included programs on antique dolls, Toni dolls, antique doll houses, Madame Alexander dolls, wooden dolls, paper dolls, Bleuette, Revlon dolls, Daisy dolls and wax dolls, and the club meets monthly at the library.
“The club is not all work,” Club member and exhibit organizer Debby Wabby said in the news release. “Our meetings consist of a business meeting and then a program and show of dolls relating to the program. We also have meetings where members get to make clothing and/or a craft item like a doll pin. We have retreats for our members that are lots of fun.”
Artists interested in exhibiting at The John P. Holt Brentwood Library, please contact the Friends of Brentwood Library Art Chair Jeannine Owens at brentwoodfriends@gmail.com.
