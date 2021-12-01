The 2021 Jingle Bell Run for arthritis is bringing holiday cheer to Franklin Saturday with the goal of raising $72,000 this year.
As 500 people gather at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm to join the movement to conquer arthritis, this annual holiday-themed 5K run encourages participants to dress in festive costumes and get moving to raise awareness and funds to cure America’s No. 1 cause of disability.
Registration opens at 8 a.m. and the run begins at 9:15.
Taking place in more than 100 cities nationwide, the Arthritis Foundation’s Jingle Bell Run benefits the more than 54 million Americans (1 in 4 adults), including 300,000 children (1 in every 250), living with arthritis every day.
From funding cutting-edge research for new treatments and ultimately a cure to advocating for health care access, the Arthritis Foundation helps those living with arthritis score everyday victories, one step at a time.
“Jingle Bell Run is in Franklin and known nationally as the original festive race for charity,” Executive Director Lauren Clanton said. “Our honorees and volunteers are what make this event successful and memorable every year, and this year we are humbled to honor Adult Honoree Kristen Harvey and Youth Honoree MC Fernandez, who are true arthritis warriors and continually commit their time to raising awareness and funds for our cause.”
Harvey had never heard of psoriatic arthritis until her diagnosis at age 26. Within days of her first swollen joints, she could no longer walk. She is so grateful for medicine, and said she will never take walking for granted again. While the pain she experiences serves as a constant reminder of the disease, Harvey tries to focus on the positives such as her children and husband.
She says she has found her passion and loves being an attorney.
MC was 2½ the weekend her knee swelled, and she and her family found themselves at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. After just a couple tumultuous days, Vanderbilt’s Pediatric Rheumatology team explored all of the possible causes of her pain, ultimately settling on JA.
There are no indications that she is one of 300,000 kids with juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA), and that’s the way she prefers it. MC has chosen the Jingle Bell run as a way to share her story without focusing on herself.
In addition to Harvey and MC, the following will also be honored.
- Anna Richmond - Vanderbilt Health - Medical Honoree
- Dr. Eric Bowman - Vanderbilt Orthopaedics - Orthopaedic Honoree
The Jingle Bell Run is nationally sponsored by AbbVie, Janssen, Johnson & Johnson and Novartis. To learn more and register for the Franklin event, visit www.jbr.org/franklin or contact the Arthritis Foundation at 615-517-9875.
