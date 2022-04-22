The Franklin Theatre hosted an invitation-only event Thursday to dedicate new artwork from Carolyn M. Beehler to the venue.
Beehler is a Franklin resident and an impressionistic paper artist. The Franklin Theatre hosted an intimate gathering with its own leadership and that of the Heritage Foundation to unveil and dedicate the Beehler now displayed in the theatre. The piece renders the theatre’s marquee through the lens of Beehler’s distinguished, impressionistic perspective.
At the event, Beehler also exhibited other pieces from her local and international collections. Creative Boom — a British art, design and visual culture magazine based in Manchester — published a feature on Beehler’s Franklin collection last month, penned by the publication’s founder, Katy Cowan. Entitled Unprecedented, the journalistic art series depicts Beehler’s interpretation of how Franklin society has emerged anew from the pandemic.
“Looking at the works of American paper artist Carolyn Beehler, one would assume they are impressionist oil paintings,” Cowan wrote of Beehler’s work. “But up close, they reveal textures, words, and symbols, all hinting at an alternative medium.”
Born in California yet raised in Franklin, Beehler attended Oak View Elementary and later Columbia State Community College. At the latter, she was named to the dean’s list in 2006. She ultimately landed at the O’More College of Architecture & Design for art school while it was still an independent institution.
The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County preserved the Franklin Theatre as a historic landmark by restoring the 1937 locale as of 2011. The venue reopened as a state-of-the-art, live music hall for the performances of world-renowned artists but also still as a cinema auditorium. Franklin Theatre now also serves as a platform for philanthropic engagement.
Franklin Theatre is one of many success stories to emerge from the historic preservation efforts of the Heritage Foundation such as Roper’s Knob, parts of the Franklin battlefield and the Old, Old Jail. The Theatre, however, is owned and operated by the Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.