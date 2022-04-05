Glenna Cook, an area artist who participated in her first Franklin Art Scene last Friday evening, likes to think of her creations as a balm of sorts.
Her focus is on sculptures and paintings, and while she certainly appreciates the income they can provide, Cook is mostly rewarded by what their message can impart to the individual viewer. Her artwork embodies her faith.
“I am a Christian, and I don’t preach or hit anybody over the head with a Bible,” said Cook, who exhibited and sold many of her pieces from her art crawl space at Parks Realty. “But I am happy if they get a blessing out of any of my work. If it speaks any way to help them, that’s what I get excited about. You know, I feel like there’s enough in the world to depress people, so I want to go to the other side and help people feel better.”
She first thought she would make an artistic impact through music. It didn’t take her long to realize that wasn’t her true outlet.
“Music was my first love,” Cook said. “I just dreamed of becoming a concert pianist, but that didn’t work out very well. I was about 30 when I got into art. I didn’t pursue it until much, much later. I’m what you’d call a late bloomer.”
Those transitional years helped Cook find her “voice” as an artist. She holds a B.A. in Studio Art from the University of Alabama-Huntsville, and works in pen/ink, watercolors, acrylics, clay and mixed media. Cook is a member of the Nashville Artist’s Guild, a Signature member of the Tennessee Watercolor Society and the Central South National Exhibit. She is also a docent emeritus at the Frist Art Museum with over 1,000 hours of service.
Cook enjoys working in both traditional and more innovative styles, with texture and color dominating her works. She has received numerous awards for both 2D and 3D works in local, regional and national exhibits.
Through the Nashville Artist Guild, Cook will have two of her paintings on display through all of May at the Jewish Community Center in Nashville. She’ll also be displaying her pieces at the Brentwood Library in September.
In the meantime, Cook stays busy creating art in her home studio.
“It’s just something I have to do,” she said. “I guess it’s a creative outlet, because if I go too long without doing it, I tend to get a little frustrated. It’s part of my being.”
Visit Cook’s website to learn more about her and to see her various works of art.
If you know of any Williamson County artists or creative types who you think would make for an interesting Artist Profile, please contact John McBryde at [email protected].
