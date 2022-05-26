From watercolors to murals to an abundance of flowers, Pauline Rogers is all about creating.
It’s a knack she’s had for as long as she can remember.
“I liked to draw when I was a little kid,” said Rogers, who lives in Spring Hill with her husband, Dennis, and their two cats. “I remember saving up money to buy a watercolor set when I was in third grade. Drawing, painting, sewing and creating gave a shy, quiet girl a safe place and a voice to express herself.”
Rogers grew up in Northport, N.Y., where she took every art class imaginable in high school before attending Fashion Institute of Technology in Manhattan. She worked in the fashion design industry for a number of years, then left that career to stay at home and raise her three children.
It was during this time that Rogers essentially discovered the art of watercolor through classes.
“I fell in love with the medium,” Rogers said, “especially the challenge of trying to control paint and water on the paper, and the ‘happy accidents’ that occur.”
Over time, Rogers has had her watercolors exhibited in a variety of places, including four times in the monthly Franklin Art Scene. Just recently, she was presented with a Region II award at the Tennessee Watercolor Society reception for a painting on display at the Association for Visual Arts Gallery in Chattanooga. That painting, titled "Mirasol," will be on exhibit in a variety of galleries across the state through next January.
Rogers, who also teaches watercolor classes at Christ United Methodist Church in Franklin, felt compelled to lend her creativity toward helping with the Ukrainian crisis. Through the sale of one of her paintings, "Prayer for Peace," she was able to raise $550 that she donated through the United Methodist Committee on Relief.
Not long after moving to Williamson County some 15 years ago, Rogers began working as a special education teacher at Freedom Intermediate School in the Franklin Special School District. She painted several murals in the school until she retired in May 2020.
It was at that point that Rogers found the time and passion to go full-time as a painter. She has a studio upstairs in her home, and she makes her way up there as often as possible. Even through some dark times in her life — an alcoholic father, a “sad” divorce from her first husband, her son’s death from congenital heart disease — Rogers was able find an inner-peach in her studio.
“The art room was always the place where I felt secured and valued,” she said. “It has always been a kind of refuge and strength for me.”
Rogers has an even larger canvas for creating just steps from her home studio.
“I have flower beds all around my house,” she said. “My goal would be to get all the grass gone and have nothing but flowers. It’s a good place to be this time of year. We have all kinds of birds, we’ve planted a pollinator garden, and we’re looking forward to seeing what pops up.”
Visit Rogers’ website for more information.
