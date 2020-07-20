A 2020 Brentwood Academy graduate has had a piece of her artwork chosen to hang in the U.S. Capitol building for the next year.
Katie Ann Edgeworh submitted her painting titled “The Product of Bees” as part of a contest held by Congressman Mark Green’s office for students living in the 7th Congressional District of Tennessee.
Her artwork was judged to be the top entry by local art professionals and captures the reflection of honey dripping off of spoons.
“Katie Ann submitted an outstanding piece of art, and it is an honor to recognize her special talent and creative ability in the 2020 Congressional Art Competition,” Rep. Green said.
In addition to the honor of her original artwork hanging in the U.S. Capitol this year, Edgeworth will receive a $1,000 scholarship to Nashville State Community College. She and her parents have been invited to a reception to view the displayed art in Washington D.C. later this fall.
“It’s an honor to have my artwork hang in such a significant building,” Edgeworth said. “I’m so thankful that this opportunity is presented to students all around the country because it celebrates their hard work and connects them to the Capitol in a very unique way.”
In addition to her involvement in the visual arts at Brentwood Academy, Edgeworth excelled in the school’s award-winning robotics program and was recognized as an AP Scholar with Honor among other academic recognitions. She plans on attending Lipscomb University next month.
“It has been a blessing to watch Katie Ann’s God-given talent flourish during her time at Brentwood Academy," said Brentwood Academy Headmaster Curt Masters. “As a bee-keeper myself, I was especially drawn to this piece of art and could not be more excited to congratulate her on this wonderful recognition,”
Each spring, a nationwide high school arts competition is sponsored by members of the U.S. House of Representatives. The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 to provide an opportunity for Members of Congress to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of their young constituents. Since then, over 650,000 high school students have been involved with the nationwide competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.