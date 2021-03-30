People from Williamson County and across Tennessee will join millions of volunteers across the country in donating time to improving their communities during National Volunteer Week from April 18-24.
Established in 1974, National Volunteer Week aims at celebrating the thousands of volunteers, nonprofits and projects that strengthen and uplift communities in need. A free website and app, JustServe.org, has launched in Tennessee and helps match prospective volunteers with local nonprofit organizations.
To celebrate National Volunteer Week, JustServe recommends the following volunteer projects suitable for all ages:
Love on Wheels, a Franklin-based organization, provides new suitcases filled with basic necessities for children entering the foster care system.
Volunteers are needed to make no-sew fleece blankets, donate underwear and write encouraging notes for babies, children and teens entering foster care.
Another nonprofit in Franklin is Sleep in Heavenly Sleep, which builds and delivers beds to children who do not have a bed. Its motto is, "No kid sleeps on the floor in our town!" Volunteers organize bunk bed building events.
In Nashville, Oasis Center provides for more than 300 youth and their families, from crisis intervention to youth leadership and community engagement to college and career access. Volunteers host donation drives to collect nonperishable snacks, water bottles and ziplock bags for homeless teens.
Nashville Interactional Center for Empowerment (N.I.C.E.) ensures refugees and immigrants achieve their full potential now and for generations to come. Volunteers collect and bag hygiene items for refugees.
“It takes just minutes to register on JustServe.org, to list a project or to volunteer,” Carla Parker, volunteer and representative for JustServe, said in a press release. “Volunteers can view local opportunities that meet their interests and schedules. There is something for everyone.”
For more information or to submit a project to JustServe, contact Parker at [email protected].
