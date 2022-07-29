The three historic sites operated by the Battle of Franklin Trust will no longer host events such as weddings, summer concerts, or the annual Bootlegger’s Bash, according to a notice on the BOFT website.
Times have changed over the past decade, the notice from CEO Eric Jacobson said. Historic sites typically offered to serve as a location for weddings and other social events, as well as holiday functions, parties and ghost tours. These helped to boost revenue for the historic places, to supplement what it gained through regularly scheduled tours.
But playing host to such events is no longer necessary at Carnton, Carter House, and Rippavilla, significant sites that played a huge role in Civil War history and beyond.
“Over 20 years ago, Carnton’s day-to-day tourism attendance was barely 10 percent of what it is today,” Jacobson said through the website notice. “In recent years we have scaled back events, and now we are ready to take the next step.
“Events have simply become a less necessary part of who we are, and that includes Carter House and Rippavilla. Our focus must shift almost solely to the 100,000-plus visitors who come out every year. Our focus must be on the future and how to respectfully manage these important historic sites.”
The change includes Sunday’s concert at Carnton and future shows that have been held as part of the summer concert series. BFOT will also no longer be booking weddings and will only host those already scheduled. The annual Bootlegger’s Bash has ended at Carnton as well.
The organization will continue to have its annual Legacy Dinner and its commemorations of the Battles of Spring Hill and Franklin, and it’s assessing how to handle the Descendants Reunion program going forward.
