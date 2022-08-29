Considering the Factory at Franklin’s history dates back to 1929 and the 10-building campus is now seen as an important landmark in Williamson County, its owners are uncovering a number of artifacts as renovations continue.
Carris Campbell, who serves as Factory historian for the company that purchased it nearly a year ago, Holladay Properties, has spent many hours exploring the property, talking with townspeople and digging through community archives.
Renovations to the interior of the Factory got underway earlier this year, and extensive work will also be done to the exterior. A list of new tenants that will help occupy the space was released earlier this month.
Among the artifacts Campbell and Holladay Properties have found include:
- Numerous Old Stoves and Brochures: In its manufacturing era, the Factory was operated by Allen Manufacturing Company, Dortch Stove Works, Magic Chef Inc. and then Jamison Bedding Company. For the first 32 years of operation, it was used to produce various models of stoves, several of which have found their way back to the Factory at Franklin
- Allen Manufacturing Company Oven and Range Catalog: This catalog shows each of the models produced by Allen Manufacturing Company — helping to identify the various stoves and brochures that were on the property and have been recently procured. This originally would have been sent to distributors to allow them to promote the products to their customers.
- Jamison Bedding Company Fire Insurance Map: This full floorplan shows the Factory at Franklin property alongside what each space was used for while Jamison Bedding Company owned and operated the space from 1961-1991.
- The New Family Fare Cookbook: Cooking Magic by Magic Chef: This cookbook was published by Magic Chef in 1956 to promote the new set-temperature capability in their stoves.
- Dortch Stove Works Ashtrays: The Dortch Stove Works ashtrays were used as promotional materials for their products made at the Factory. While unconfirmed, it is likely that the ashtrays were produced in house while Dortch occupied the property from 1933-1955.
Renovations to the Factory property will continue into 2023.
The entire complex of 10 buildings will be undergoing renovations as part of the project.
Allen Arender of Holladay Properties is joined on the project by longtime development partner Ronnie Wenzler, an executive director of Cushman & Wakefield, and Nashville architecture firm Centric.
