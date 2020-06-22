24-year-old Ashley Kroese was booked into the Williamson County Jail on Monday after after she was served a warrant for vehicular homicide by intoxication by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Kroese was involved in Thursday morning's crash that killed a Brentwood Police Officer.
Kroese was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries while BPD officer Destin Legieza died from his injuries at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Kroese was released from the hospital and is being held on a $750,000 bond for the Class B Felony. Her next court date has not been set.
A memorial service honoring Legieza was held on Friday night in Brentwood less than one mile from the scene of the fatal accident in front of The Brentwood Market.
Legieza’s funeral will take place at Clearview Baptist Church on Wednesday at 2 p.m., with the funeral procession departing from Williamson Memorial at 11 a.m. and passing by City Hall.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
