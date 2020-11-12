Ashley Kroese has been indicted by a grand jury following the June death of Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza.
According to the November grand jury indictment, Kroese now faces two counts of vehicular homicide (one of which is by intoxication,) one count of vehicular homicide by recklessness, one count of aggravated assault that resulting in death, felony reckless endangerment with a weapon described as her vehicle and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.
The June crash that killed 30-year-old Legieza was followed by an outpouring of support by the community, and Legieza was honored just this week by a community group.
The Thompson's Station woman was also injured in the crash, and was originally charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
In September, Kroese appeared in a General Sessions courtroom for a preliminary hearing which was then transferred to a grand jury.
September's hearing included several motions filed by Kroese's defense attorney Lee Ofman, including a motion to suppress the blood sample taken from 24-year-old Kroese after the crash, a motion that was ultimately denied.
As previously reported, Legieza's widow, Heather Legieza, has also filed a civil suit against a Franklin bar she alleges overserved Kroese before the crash.
Kroese is due to return to court on Nov. 25.
