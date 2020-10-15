Elijah Ealey
Senior
Elijah Ealey, son of Andrea Price and Jarrett Ealey, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Varsity Football Team. He plays the positions of cornerback and wide receiver.
This season, he went 97 yards in a game against Father Ryan. He said that has been one of his biggest highlights so far.
Ealey said he started playing football at the age of five after encouragement from his father.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I strive to get better every day when I train and practice. I try to learn something new and apply it to my game.”
He describes himself as funny, caring and smart. He explained, “I use those words because those are the words my friends use."
When he’s not on the field, he enjoys playing video games.
After graduating from BA, he plans to go to The University of Georgia to pursue a finance degree. One day he hopes to become a financial advisor.
