Cayden Durrough
Junior
Cayden Durrough, son of Lenny and Lori Durrough, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a junior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Cross Country and Track teams. He said so far in his running career, his greatest accomplishment has been running a 16:20 5k at the Great American Cross Country Festival in North Carolina last year.
He started running when he was in fifth grade after searching for an extracurricular activity to get involved in. “I became hooked and I have loved it ever since,” he said.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “My teammates, coaches, family, and desire to improve inspire me to train every day and compete to the best of my ability.”
His biggest role model is his father. He said he looks up to him because of his selflessness and devotion to God. “He supports me no matter what and sets a great example for me to strive towards,” he said. “He also was a runner when he was younger and I love talking to him about the sport.”
He describes himself as determined, hardworking, supportive and kind. When he’s not running, he enjoys reading, playing basketball, watching sports, playing cards, and spending time with friends and family.
After graduating, he hopes to continue running in college and major in biological sciences.
