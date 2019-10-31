Kalliope Clayton
Junior
Kalliope Clayton, daughter of Mindi and David Clayton, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a junior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Cross Country Team. This season, the team won the Mid-State meet. Clayton has a personal best of 20:28.
Both of Clayton’s parents are runners; she points to this as the reason she started when she was in the 2nd grade. She said since she started, she’s always loved it. She said, “I tried out other sports, such as volleyball and soccer, but I was never really good at those, so I stuck with cross country. It’s my passion.”
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “Honestly, my team inspires me every day. Everyone loves to encourage each other and push each other to meet our goals. As each year passes by, I have noticed the role upperclassmen have on the team and how having strong leaders allows us to grow as a team and build each other up, and that makes me happy and proud to be a part of this team.”
Her biggest role models are her parents, Mindi and David. “They work hard and inspire me to do the same and constantly encourage me.” She also said her coaches have pushed and inspired her this season.
She describes herself as kind, considerate, altruistic and ambitious. When she’s not practicing or in school, she is working at Fleet Feet or spending time with her family.
After graduating, she hopes to go to college to continue her running career and pursue a degree in International Relations. Eventually, she hopes to secure a job with United Nations or in Washington D.C.
