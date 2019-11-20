Wade Williams
Senior
Wade Williams, son of Heather and Jerry Williams, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Varsity Football and Track teams. For the football team, he plays the positions of quarterback, corner and safety. In track, he competes in sprinting and the long jump. He said the biggest highlight for him this season was the football team’s win against Ensworth.
“I was coming off of an injury and our team was trying to find our identity,” he said. “That was the best our team played all season.”
Williams said that growing up his parents encouraged him to try every sport possible, but football was always his biggest passion. “When I came to BA, I saw a great group of coaches and players who I really enjoyed being around, so I was happy to continue playing a sport I loved with guys I enjoyed,” he said.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “During the week before a game or after a game, middle school kids always come up to me, ask me about the game, and tell me how awesome the game was, and I could see it in their eyes that they look up to me. Through football I found a whole new way for me to inspire and touch the lives of the next generation. That’s what motivates me.”
His favorite teacher at BA is AP Physics teacher Ms. Stallings. “She impacts kids in the way I aspire to just by being kind, loving, patient and a phenomenal teacher.”
Williams describes himself as ambitious and adventurous. When he’s not on the field or the track he enjoys reading, doing yoga, hiking, doing Robotics and playing golf and tennis.
After graduating from BA, he is committed to playing football at Dartmouth College. He plans to major in engineering and economics. He hopes to use his education to help those who are underprivileged and solve “world problems systematically through social enterprise.”
