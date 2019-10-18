Preston Sagan
Senior
Preston Sagan, son of Jennifer Ament Sagan and Dennis Sagan, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Varsity Football and Track teams. On the football team, he holds the positions of wide receiver, free safety and short safety.
Sagan started playing football when he was only four years old. He said even that young, he remembers being very intrigued with the sport. He started competing in track in the 3rd grade.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I use past troublesome events in my life to give me the drive to be the best at everything I do.”
One of his biggest role models is his mother, Jennifer. “She has shaped me in the man I am today and I idolize her hard work and commitment to the care of people around her.”
Sagan describes himself as persistent and a quiet leader. When he’s not on the track or the football field, he enjoys spending time outside and with friends.
After graduating from BA, he hopes to attend Clemson. He would like to play football or pursue a major in business marketing and minor in sports communication.
