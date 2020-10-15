Rees Cooke
Senior
Rees Cooke, daughter of Amy and Colin Cooke, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the cross country and track teams.
So far this season, she has run a 5k in 22:26 minutes and a 3200 in 13:21.
Cooke started running in fourth grade. Her father was also a runner and she wanted to follow in his footsteps. She said his grit inspires her as well as his participation in marathons and relays.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “Getting better for myself and my team."
Cooke describes herself as devoted. She said, “what I do is important to me.”
When she’s not running or in class, she enjoys reading, watching Netflix and drawing.
After graduating from BA, she plans to take a pre-med track in college and one day become a radiologist.
