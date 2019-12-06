Lauren Graham
Senior
Lauren Graham, daughter of Kim and Kendall Graham, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Girls Basketball Team. She plays the position of forward for the team. For the 2018-19 season, the team was recognized as the State Tournament’s All Tournament Team.
Graham has been playing basketball since she was in kindergarten. She said she played several other sports as a child, but basketball was always her favorite.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “The relationships that I have made with my teammates is really what inspires me to compete. I want to go my hardest for them. Also, my relationship with God is a huge part of my life, so that is a big reason why I compete.”
BA Girls Basketball Coach Alyssa Hall said of Graham, “Lauren is a coach’s dream. She is coachable, a great teammate, selfless, humble and always willing to learn. She is always willing to do the little things and she is so much fun to coach. Lauren has grown so much, and I am so proud of the athlete she has become.”
Graham describes herself as selfless, hardworking, competitive and witty. When she’s not on the court, she enjoys hiking and spending time with her church’s youth group.
After graduating, she plans to attend The University of Tennessee-Knoxville where she will study health sciences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.