Solomon Smith is a student at Brentwood Academy and this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a member of the Cross Country Team. He has a mile time of 4:45 and a 5k time of 17:10.
Smith started running when he was in 5th grade. He said some of his influence to run came from his father, who was an All-State runner in high school.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “Staying in shape and having time to talk to my friends while out on runs.”
Smith said his father is his biggest role model in life. “He was the best runner in Tennessee when he went through high school and he does not pressure me to live up to his accomplishments,” he said.
He describes himself as persistent and fun-spirited. When he’s not running, he enjoys hiking and spending time with friends.
After graduating from BA, he plans to go to The University of Tennessee at Knoxville where he will enroll in the College of Business.
