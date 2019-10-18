Jordan Harvey
Senior
Jordan Harvey, daughter of Mindy and Tim Harvey, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Football Cheerleading Team. She holds the position of backspot for the team.
Harvey started cheering when she was in the 7th grade. She said most of her motivation for starting came from her sister, who also played, and encouraged her to try it out.
When asked what inspires her to train and compete she said, “To give my best for the other girls on the team… they deserve for me to work as hard as I know they do.”
One of her biggest role models and inspirations is her brother Jackson. She said she looks up to him because of how well he loves and serves others.
Harvey describes herself as compassionate, empathetic and creative. When she’s not cheering, she enjoys songwriting, singing and reading.
After graduating from BA, she plans to pursue becoming a singer/songwriter.
