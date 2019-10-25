Brooke Rieves
Senior
Brooke Rieves, daughter of Shannon and Donald Sorrell, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Varsity Track and Cross Country teams. She said her biggest highlight has been winning Mid-State with her team.
She started running when she was in middle school as something new to try out. She said after starting, she quickly fell in love with it.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I want to be the best I can be and I know the harder I work, the better I will become. Improving my abilities is fulfilling to my competitive nature.”
She said her biggest role models are her parents. She said she admires how hard working they are and how “they persevere through every obstacle they encounter.”
She describes herself as determined and dedicated. When she’s not running she enjoys spending time with her family, spending time outside and working out with friends.
After graduating from BA, she hopes to go to college to continue her running career and pursue a career as an orthopedic physician.
