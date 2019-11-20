Kate White
Senior
Kate White, daughter of Cody and Lori White, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Girls Soccer Team and the Cheerleading Team. She is a defender for the soccer team and a flyer for the cheer team. White said she has two highlights she remembers from her time in both. “[I] cheered at the boys and girls basketball championship games for three years,” she said. “Last year we made it to the semifinals for soccer.”
White has been playing soccer since she was four years old. When it comes to cheer, she was looking for something to transition to after trying cross country and said she “fell in love with” it.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “The girls that are on the team inspire me to work hard and do my best. Soccer and cheer would not be the same without my teammates.”
One of her top role models is her father, Cody. “He works so hard in whatever he does,” she said. “He is selfless and always there for me.”
White describes herself as a leader, hardworking and determined. When she’s not kicking a ball or doing a cheer, she enjoys spending time with her friends.
After graduating from BA, she plans to attend college. She is currently undecided as to where she will attend.
