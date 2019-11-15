Andrew Nguyen
Senior
Andrew Nguyen, son of Long Nguyen and Hong Mai Le, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Swim Team. This season he achieved his best times in the 50 Freestyle and the 200 Individual Medley. Last Tuesday, he placed 1st in the 200 Individual Medley Relay.
Nguyen started swimming when he was eight years old at the Nashville Aquatic Club and has been at it ever since.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “The thought that anything is possible through hard work and God. I will work as hard as I can every day and leave my future in God’s hands because I know God is good.”
Nguyen said his top role model is his grandmother. “She immigrated from the U.S. from Vietnam,” he said. “She had to work hard to provide for her five daughters. Her hard work ethic and unwillingness to quit makes me know anything is possible through hard work.”
When he’s not swimming, he enjoys spending time with his friends, reading The Bible and watching sports.
After graduating from BA, he plans to continue his swimming career in college and pursue a career as a physical therapist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.