Lauren Freeman
Senior
Lauren Freeman, daughter of Natasha and Rod Freeman, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Cross Country and Cheerleading teams. This season at the Steeplechase meet, she achieved a new personal record in cross country. In cheer, at the boys State basketball game, the cheer team was awarded the Cheer Spirit Award.
This is Freeman’s first year doing cross country. She said since middle school, she has had several friends that competed. This year, she wanted to try something new and landed on Cross Country. She started cheering when she was in 8th grade and said she has loved it ever since.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I am inspired by my teammates. It’s so encouraging to see other students also getting involved in sports, plus, I get to create new relationships when I run or cheer with them every day.”
Her biggest role model is her mother, Natasha. “She always pushes me to give 110%,” Freeman said. “She always tells me to leave it all on the field, and this pushes me to give my best effort and improve in my athletic performance.”
She describes herself as loyal, diligent, respectful and empathetic. When she’s not running or cheering, she enjoys singing at her church and reading mystery books.
After graduating from BA, she hopes to go to college and then medical school to pursue a career as an orthopedic surgeon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.