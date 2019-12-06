Adam Wass
Senior
Adam Wass, son of Ashley and Greg Wass, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Varsity Boys Basketball Team. He plays the position of point guard.
Wass started playing basketball at the age of five and said since then, he’s never stopped.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said it is simply to improve himself.
His top role model is professional football player Le’Veon Bell. He said he looks up to him because “he goes after what he wants.”
Wass describes himself as calm. When he’s not playing basketball he enjoys being outside and playing chess.
After graduating from BA, he plans to go to college to pursue a career in business.
