Sterling Ambrose
Senior
Sterling Ambrose, son of Sterling and Beth Ambrose, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a senior at Brentwood High School and a member of the Varsity Football Team. He plays the position of middle linebacker for the team. This season, the team is 5-0 in Region games.
Ambrose said he grew up playing several sports, but ended up really falling in love with football. When asked what keeps him motivated after all this time he said, “I just love to compete and push myself to be great.”
One of his top role models is his father, Sterling. “He has helped shape me into the person I am today,” he said.
Ambrose describes himself as energetic, adding that he is always “bringing energy to the room.” When he’s not on the field, he enjoys hunting, fishing and playing sports with friends.
After graduating from BHS, he plans to go to college. He is currently undecided as to where he will attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.