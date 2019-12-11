Griffin Burke
Junior
Griffin Burke, son of Todd and Amy Burke, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a junior at Brentwood High School and a member of the Boys Basketball Team. He plays the position of point guard for the team.
Burke said his biggest highlight was going to State with the team last year.
He credits his father and three older brothers for his interest in the sport. Growing up, all of them played together.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “My teammates and coaches are there for me every day and push me to be the best player and person I can be.”
One of his top role models is his mother. He said he admires her for her strength and persistence. “She is fighting harder than anyone I know every day,” he said.
BHS Boys Basketball Coach Greg Shirley said of Burke, “The Brentwood boys basketball team is off to a 3-1 start. Griffin Burke is an inspirational leader of the team. His enthusiasm makes him a pleasure to coach. He has already made 10 three pointers in the first four games.”
When he’s not on the court, he enjoys coaching a rec basketball team with his friends and participating in Young Life.
After graduating, he plans to go to college to pursue a degree in business.
