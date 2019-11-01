Karson Dreier
Karson Dreier, son of John and Karissa Dreier, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a senior at Brentwood High School and a member of the Varsity Football Team. He plays the positions of tight end and long snapper for the team. Dreier said that the biggest highlights for him this season were beating Ravenwood and winning Region for the second year in a row.
Dreier said he has been playing football since the first year he was officially allowed to. “All of my friends played and after watching my brother play a few years I knew I wanted to be a football player.”
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I train and compete for every single player, coach and trainer in our program. Being part of a brotherhood like we have and being part of something bigger than myself is more than enough motivation for me.”
One of his top role models and biggest inspirations is his older brother, Kaden. “He has done everything I am currently doing with our program,” Dreier said. “I got to play with him is senior, my sophomore year, and I’m doing my best to be a great leader like he was.”
BHS Football Coach Ron Crawford said of Dreier, “Karson is the ultimate team player that makes the most of his opportunities. He has turned five receptions into 134 yards and three touchdowns. An unsung position is that of long snapper and he has been at that position for two seasons and has been very reliable and consistent. He is a great teammate and is the first to celebrate others’ successes. Karson is a pleasure to coach.”
He describes himself as prideful in terms of his pride for what he accomplishes on the field and in the classroom. “I am very proud of this team and truly care about everyone involved in this program,” he said.
Outside of football, he enjoys going to see new movies, playing baseball and basketball, and spending time with friends.
After graduating, he plans to pursue a major in economics at The University of Tennessee- Knoxville.
