Shaye Eggleston
Junior
Shaye Eggleston, daughter of Lori and Stan Eggleston, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a junior at Brentwood High School and a member of the Volleyball Team. She plays the position of outside hitter for the team. This season in a match against Page High, she had 27 kills, a .658 hitting percentage, two aces, three blocks and nine digs.
Eggleston said her sister is the reason for her interest in the sport. Her sister played, so she decided she wanted to try it, too.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “My teammates inspire me because we all are so close and we have a common goal that we hold each other accountable for.”
Her top role model is her sister. “She has such a good work ethic and has inspired me to be the best I can be,” she said.
BHS Volleyball Coach Barbara Campbell said of Eggleston, “Shaye is a very talented, explosive, and dominant force on the volleyball court. She can elevate and terminate on the net, from the back court, and from behind the service line. As a three-year starter for the Lady Bruins, we greatly value her dedication and leadership.”
When she’s not in school or on the court, she enjoys spending time with her friends.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to continue her volleyball career at The University of Alabama.
