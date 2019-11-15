Garner Jones
Senior
Garner Jones, son of Amos and Valerie Jones, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a senior at Brentwood High School and a member of the Varsity Football Team. He plays the position of slot receiver. This season, he was the second leading receiver on the team. He said his biggest highlight of the season was starting off a game against Centennial with a 35-yard touchdown.
He has been playing football since he was in the 3rd grade. He said he had an interest because most of the men in his family before him played the sport.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “Always wanting to be the best on the field. I pride myself on being the hardest working person and I want to keep playing at the next level.”
BHS Head Football Coach Ron Crawford said of Jones, “[He is a] dynamic play maker that has been a contributor in multiple ways his entire career. He has been the consummate team member and a leader by example. Garner is also a great student that has taken challenging courses and excelled in school as well.”
His top role model is his brother. He said, “He is so kind and strong and is a great example for my sister and I.”
Jones describes himself as tough and stubborn. When he’s not on the field he enjoys spending time with friends and family, and working out.
After graduating from BHS, he plans to continue his football career in college and pursue a career in business management or marketing.
