Rachel Phillips
Senior
Rachel Phillips, daughter of Nancy and Bruce Phillips, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a senior at Brentwood High School and a member of the Cheerleading Team. She holds the position of backspot on the team. This season, Phillips said her favorite part has been cheering from the sidelines, especially when defeating Ravenwood High. She added, “I also loved going to UCA Camp this past summer and learning new material with my team.”
Phillips started cheering in 1st grade with the Brentwood Blaze. She said she instantly fell in love with it and has been cheering ever since then.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “My teammates and my coach inspire me to be my best each and every day. I want to be a role model for the rest of the team which pushes me to work hard during practice and games.”
BHS Cheer Coach Mandy Bicsak said of Phillips, “Rachel is an excellent student and a talented athlete. As a senior she sets a great example because she works hard, is unselfish, honest and a good friend to her teammates. In addition, she genuinely has fun on the sidelines and loves cheering for BHS football and basketball.”
One of her biggest role models is her mother. “She is the strongest person I know and has taught me to be a hard worker,” she said. “She is so kind and inspires me to be the same."
She describes herself as bubbly, optimistic and goal oriented. When she’s not cheering, she enjoys working on art for her AP Art class and exercising.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to go to an SEC school to pursue a degree in fashion merchandising or dietetics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.