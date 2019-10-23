Morgan Greene
Senior
Morgan Greene, daughter of Laura and Dan Greene, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a senior at Brentwood High School and a member of the Varsity Girls Soccer Team. She is the team captain and plays the position of forward for the team. She was also named Defensive Player of the Year.
Greene credits her father for her introduction to the sport, which she started playing when she was only three years old. Her father was her first coach.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I want to be the best I can and want to help my team be the best we can be.”
Her top role model and inspiration is her mother, Laura. “She is always there for me,” Greene said. “She pushes me to be the best person on and off the field. She always gives the best advice.”
BHS Girls Soccer Coach Kersta Mello said of Greene, “Morgan is a great leader both on and off the field. Over the past four years she has contributed to our program in immensely positive ways—she is a talented soccer player and a fun-loving person to be around. We know that she will only continue that positive growth in her next four years at Samford both academically and athletically.”
When she’s not scoring goals, she enjoys spending time with friends and going on adventures.
After graduating, she plans to attend Samford University and continue her soccer career there.
