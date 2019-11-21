Kevin Vanderkolk
Junior
Kevin Vanderkolk, son of Kevin and Colleen Vanderkolk, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a junior at Brentwood High School and a member of the cross country and track teams. This season, Vanderkolk said the biggest highlights were making the All-State team, the team placing 4th at State and running a 15:55 5k.
He started running last summer as a way to stay in shape and said he ended up wanting to stick with it.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I just started running and I’m getting better every day. I set goals for myself and my family, coaches, and teammates help me reach those goals.
His top role models are BHS Cross Country coaches Rob Pautienus and Chris Duncan. He said of Pautienus, “He’s always there to push our team to get better.” He said he admires Duncan for always being able to make running fun.
Coach Pautienus said of Vanderkolk, “Kevin has improved so much from last season, and I expect that he will continue to grow and strengthen as a runner. He works hard and is always willing to push his limits, which allows him to go through many of the barriers that hold other runners back.”
Vanderkolk describes himself as dedicated, motivated and hardworking. When he’s not running, he pursues his passions as a songwriter, artist and music producer. This season, he released an EP entitled, “Hearts.”
After graduating from BHS next year, he hopes to continue his running career in college and pursue a career in music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.