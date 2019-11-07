Will Hamilton
Sophomore
Will Hamilton, son of Todd and Amy Hamilton, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a sophomore at Brentwood High School and a member of the Bowling Team. This season, he bowled a 206 during practice and a 170 and 160 in back-to-back matches.
Hamilton tried out for bowling as something fun to try. However, he said, he ended up loving the game. “Coach Pop makes bowling fun and entertaining.”
When asked what inspires him to continue practicing and competing he said, “To help the team and get better at the same time. Also, I strive to help my teammates to reach the goal of winning.”
He said his top role models are his parents. “Both work hard, which drives me to work hard. They do everything for me, which I appreciate. This drives me to practice and play hard in bowling and other sports.”
He describes himself as hard-working and comedic. When he’s not bowling he enjoys playing tennis and lacrosse as well as fishing.
After graduating, he plans to go to college to possibly pursue a business degree.
