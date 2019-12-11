Amelia Osgood
Junior
Amelia Osgood, daughter of Jennifer and Jeremy Osgood, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a junior at Brentwood High School and a member of the Girls Basketball Team. She plays the position of guard for the team.
Osgood said she started playing basketball in her basement when she was only five years old. She was living in New Hampshire at the time and said that it was so cold and dark throughout winter, basketball was something she could focus on during the dreariness.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I like to compete at everything, but the skill and strategy that basketball requires is addicting… when you share that with teammates, it’s even better.”
Osgood describes herself as driven. “I’ve had the same habits and focus since I was a little girl,” she said. “I don’t know exactly where I’m driving, but I’m hoping the destination is worth it.”
BHS Girls Basketball Coach Myles Thrash said of her, “Amelia has demonstrated great leadership on and off the court. On the court she’s averaging 21 points and six assists per game to lead the Lady Bruins while also being named to the Preseason Top 30 in the state ranking.”
After graduating from BHS, she hopes to continue her basketball career in college. She also would like to pursue a career in the STEM field.
