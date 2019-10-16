Luke Lattin
Senior
Luke Lattin, son of Melanie and Matthew Lattin, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a senior at Brentwood High School and a member of the Varsity Cross Country Team. At the Louisville Classic this season, he achieved a personal best of 16:24.
Lattin decided to try cross country his freshman year and has been pursuing it ever since.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “A love of the sport and desire to improve myself.”
One of his biggest role models is his father, Matthew. “He works hard at his job and at home, and he is a wonderful dad.”
BHS Cross Country Coach Rob Pautienus said of Lattin, “Luke is a talented runner and critical member of the varsity team. He has improved each week because of his commitment, effort and focus. I am excited to see how he will finish out his senior cross country season.”
When he’s not in school or racing, he enjoys beekeeping and gardening.
After graduating from BHS, he said he plans to continue his running career by participating in club running.
