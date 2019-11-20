Stone Roston
Senior
Stone Roston, son of Rod and Allison Roston, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a senior at Brentwood High School and a member of the Varsity Football Team. He plays the positions of center, and defensive and offensive tackle. This season, Roston said his biggest highlight was beating Ravenwood High.
Roston said his introduction to the sport was seamless. “My parents asked me if I wanted to play football. I said yes. So, they put me on a flag football team then moved up to the Brentwood Blaze for tackle.”
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “My teammates inspire me to train and compete. They are my brothers and I would do anything for them. I would never let them down."
One of his top role models is his father. He said he looks up to him for his dedication to providing for his family and how he helps him accomplish his goals.
BHS Head Football Coach Ron Crawford said of Roston, “Stone is a true leader on the field, in the weight room and our school as well. He will do anything asked of him as a player to make his team better. Great teammate that encourages everyone and has a real drive to be successful.”
Roston describes himself as a leader and a Christian. When he’s not on the field, he enjoys spending time with his friends and participating in Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
After graduating, he plans to go to college to continue his football career and pursue a degree in engineering.
